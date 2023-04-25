State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of IAC worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IAC by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,598,000 after buying an additional 632,299 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,501,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,889,000 after acquiring an additional 432,444 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,858,000 after acquiring an additional 341,749 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in IAC by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 508,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after acquiring an additional 231,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

IAC Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $90.68.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

About IAC

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

