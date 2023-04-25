State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of SIX opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

