State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.33 Million Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of SiTime worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in SiTime by 517.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in SiTime by 172.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in SiTime during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 34.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITM. Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of SITM opened at $115.30 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $234.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.94 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.94.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). SiTime had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $508,029.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $508,029.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,491 shares of company stock worth $41,485,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

