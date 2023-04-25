State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Silk Road Medical worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,542,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,404,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,216,000 after buying an additional 57,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,364,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,337,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

SILK opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 39.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.30%. The company had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $364,999.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $364,999.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 3,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $184,658.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,706.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,469 shares of company stock worth $4,751,946 over the last ninety days. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SILK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

