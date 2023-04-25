State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Barnes Group worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 66.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Barnes Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 274.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Stock Down 4.3 %

B stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 154.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.00%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

