State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Cable One worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Cable One by 74.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 35.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 251,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,329,000 after buying an additional 65,395 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,052,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,020,000 after buying an additional 37,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE:CABO opened at $690.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $727.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $609.85 and a 1-year high of $1,464.20.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 58.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,105.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.