State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Cavco Industries worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $310.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

In related news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVCO opened at $309.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.61 and its 200-day moving average is $255.00. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

