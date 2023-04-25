State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.40 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

PBF Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PBF opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.