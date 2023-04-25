State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of ONE Gas worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,366,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,002,000 after acquiring an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 952,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,088,000 after acquiring an additional 121,953 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.1 %

OGS stock opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.73. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

