State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

