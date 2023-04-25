State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 8.1 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $98.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day moving average is $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $673,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Stories

