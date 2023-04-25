State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.37 Million in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 127,634 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Tri Pointe Homes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,440 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 565,011 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,097,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 1.4 %

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

