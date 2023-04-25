State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 97.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Rayonier by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RYN opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $44.77.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.34%.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

