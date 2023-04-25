State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of UniFirst worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 112,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UniFirst Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $168.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.90. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

