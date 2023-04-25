State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Surgery Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 439,949 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 84.6% during the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 114.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $25,397.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,443.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $25,397.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,443.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $69,897.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,298 shares of company stock worth $2,673,661. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SGRY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

