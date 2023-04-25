State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at $1,768,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 267.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 52,226 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 653,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after acquiring an additional 73,927 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TMDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $152,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,112 shares in the company, valued at $27,268,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $152,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,112 shares in the company, valued at $27,268,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Weill sold 5,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $455,078.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,934 shares of company stock valued at $9,156,146. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

