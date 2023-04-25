State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 11,980 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Alarm.com worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161,778 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,936,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of ALRM opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

