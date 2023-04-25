State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 213,112 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 213,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.23% of Gray Television at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gray Television during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTN. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Gray Television Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GTN opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $739.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 7.37%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

