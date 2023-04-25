State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 70,457 Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of Getty Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $36.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Getty Realty had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.98%.

Getty Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.