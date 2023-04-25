State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Dycom Industries worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,636,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,104,000 after buying an additional 199,950 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 734.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after buying an additional 183,906 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,506,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 109,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

NYSE DY opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average of $95.87.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

