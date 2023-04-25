State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,620 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.16% of Q2 worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 46,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 801.0% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 85,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 75,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Q2 Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 205,862 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 205,862 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,182,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,130. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.