State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Skyline Champion worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.17. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $524,997.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $524,997.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,554 shares of company stock worth $2,948,301 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

