State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,298,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 226,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 138,058 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,664,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Signify Health Stock Performance

About Signify Health

SGFY stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03. Signify Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.37.

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.