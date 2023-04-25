State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of ESAB worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ESAB by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ESAB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ESAB by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

ESAB stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $647,322. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ESAB from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

