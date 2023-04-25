State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,795 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.78.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

