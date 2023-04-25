State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 18,608 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,608 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

