State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,070 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 78,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 449,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 43,585 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

