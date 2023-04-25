State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,278 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 59.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,059.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $329,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $62.20.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

