State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 24,531 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,531 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of Veris Residential worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Veris Residential by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

VRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veris Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

