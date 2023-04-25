State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,516 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

NASDAQ LANC opened at $205.30 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $214.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.61.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.