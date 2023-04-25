State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,103 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of YETI worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of YETI by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in YETI by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 222,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

NYSE YETI opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.49.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

