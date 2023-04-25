State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,909 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $624,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.05%.

In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

