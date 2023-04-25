State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,049 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Cadence Bank worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth $132,000.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CADE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

See Also

