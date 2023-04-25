State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,723 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after purchasing an additional 333,454 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $103,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.
NYSE:TMHC opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
