State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Energizer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 207.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Energizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENR opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The company had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.19%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

