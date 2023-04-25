State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of Granite Construction worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GVA. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Granite Construction by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Granite Construction by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GVA stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $789.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 26.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GVA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

