State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Portland General Electric worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 145.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

POR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

POR stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $56.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.