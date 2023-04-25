Stephens Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $146.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an underweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup cut their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.67.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $160.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $184.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average of $157.91.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 13.00%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in American Express by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

