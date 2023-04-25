Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $573.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 28.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 60,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 62,934 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.