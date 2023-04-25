Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $18.53 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $626.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

