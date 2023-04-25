STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after buying an additional 146,928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of STERIS by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after buying an additional 488,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,177,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of STERIS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 916,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,359,000 after buying an additional 154,959 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STE stock opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $238.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

