Stock Traders Buy High Volume of MoneyGram International Put Options (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 12,728 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,267% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 put options.

MoneyGram International Price Performance

Shares of MGI opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.99. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

