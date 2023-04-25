Stock Traders Buy High Volume of MoneyGram International Put Options (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 12,728 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,267% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 put options.
MoneyGram International Price Performance
Shares of MGI opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.99. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.
