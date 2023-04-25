Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of JD.com Call Options (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 79,954 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 41% compared to the typical volume of 56,571 call options.

JD opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.45. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. UBS Group downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

