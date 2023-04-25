StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

BVXV stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

