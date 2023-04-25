StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

CLB opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.66. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

