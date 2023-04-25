StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

NYSE REED opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($1.21). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 12,036.32% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.