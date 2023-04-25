StockNews.com Downgrades Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Buy

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

PSX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

