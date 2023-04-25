StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX)

Apr 25th, 2023

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCXGet Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE OCX opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.62. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

About OncoCyte



OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Featured Articles

