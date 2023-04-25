StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 5.6 %

OGEN stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.37. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

About Oragenics

Oragenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and licensure of innovative products and technologies for improving human health.

