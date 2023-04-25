StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

